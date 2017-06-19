‘Mad Men’ star Jon Hamm is a fan of Oasis

Actor has revealed that he likes 1997 Britpop album 'Be Here Now'

It appears that Jon Hamm – best known for his role as Don Draper in Mad Men – is a fan of Oasis.

Hamm stars in new film Baby Driver alongside Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx. The movie is directed by Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz).

Speaking to The Guardian ahead of the film’s release, Hamm made a reference to the Britpop band’s 1997 album ‘Be Here Now’ when speaking about his approach to life, describing the record as “great”.

“Don’t worry about what happened a year ago, or what movie I’m going to get next,” Hamm said. “Actors get wrapped up in all that and miss that it’s a beautiful day outside. My focus is on being present. Be here now. Which is a great album actually.”

Read the full interview here.

Other Hollywood Oasis fans include Vince Vaughn, who last year said that he wants the Gallagher brothers to “bury the hatchet” and reunite.

Earlier this month, Liam Gallagher has admitted that he would prefer to still be in Oasis than perform as a solo artist.

“I prefer to be in Oasis,” he told Radio X. “We know that. I prefer to be in a band. But that’s not happening, so you can’t sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean?”

Liam added: ”I’m not going to get a job. I guess, I mean I was always going to get back into it but I’ve got a band, man, the band are good but I guess my name is on top of it which suits me fine, man.”