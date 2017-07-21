The figurine was called out for looking nothing like the singer.

Madame Tussaud’s have reportedly replaced their Beyoncé figurine after it was called out for being noticeably more light-skinned and lacking in the singer’s recognizable facial features.

The Museum responded to the initial claims, stating that lighting and flash photography ‘may distort and misrepresent the colour’ of their figurines.

“I think Beyoncé is going to make Madame Tussauds close after this bad wax figure,” wrote one Twitter user.

“How can Madame Tussauds have a Beyoncé sculpture lighter than Britney Spears?” asked another.

“Beyoncé needs to send Madame Tussauds a cease and desist,” someone else wrote.

The statue was reportedly removed from public viewing yesterday (July 20) and was later replaced with an ‘adjusted’ figurine.

“We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé,” Tussauds explained to SPIN. “We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure and she is on display at Madame Tussauds New York.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Images of the updated figurine are yet to be released.

Last week (July 14) the singer showed off her new-born twins to the world for the first time ever.

The singer, who gave birth to Sir and Rumi Carter last month, posted a snap of the pair on Instagram, with the photo appearing reminiscent of the artistic image that she initially posted to confirm her pregnancy earlier this year.

In the latest photo, Beyonce is once more flanked by huge bouquets of flowers and wears a blue veil as she cradles the babies in her arms.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”