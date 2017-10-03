"Magical human".

Tom Petty’s daughter has paid tribute to the iconic singer after his death was confirmed, hailing him as an “American icon”.

The rock icon suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in California, with long-time manager Tony Dimitriades confirming his death at the age of 66.

As tributes continue to pour in from Petty’s musical contemporaries, his own daughter Kimberley Violette has offered her own heartfelt memories of her father in a series of Instagram posts.

On one image, she recalled how she had been present at Petty’s last ever gig at the Hollywood Bowl last week.

“One week ago today I was watching my dad play we showed up rushed to our seats”, she said.

He made all his dreams real ⚡️ A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@dadlivesmatteronelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

“I got stoned had a beer the lights went dark ,sat watching realizing I grew up on these songs. Everyone grew up on these songs. This is real American Art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life, my father loves music more than anything and always put music first.”

She added: “Bad ass motherfucker we love u! Magical human.”

My dad had matching stage clothes made for me as a kid this jacket still fits me made by glen Palmer from granny takes a trip when I got the call to come to the hospital I grabbed this jacket and I'm still wearing it⚡️ A post shared by Ilovemyfamily (@dadlivesmatteronelove) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Kimberley also hit out at reports from earlier in the evening which erroneously claimed that Petty had died before his death was officially announced.

“How dare you report that my father has died just to get press”, she wrote. “This is my father not a celebrity. An artist and human being. Fuck u.”