Festival takes place at Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway from September 2-3

Made In America festival has announced its line-up for 2017.

The Budweiser-sponsored festival was launched by Jay Z in 2012 and is held in Philadelphia every year (it previously was also simultaneously held in Los Angeles).

This year, the festival will run at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway from September 2-3, with Jay Z headlining alongside J Cole.

Also announced today are The Chainsmokers, Migos, Solange, Run The Jewels, 21 Savage, Sampha, Pusha T, DMX, Stormzy, Vic Mensa, Lizzo, Kelela, Jorja Smith and more.

See the full line-up in the poster below.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale for Tidal subscribers first today (May 1). Tickets are then expected to go on general sale at an unspecified later date.

Jay Z last headlined the festival during its inaugural outing in 2012.

2016’s edition of the festival included headline performances from Rihanna and Coldplay, plus sets from Chance The Rapper, Grimes, Jamie xx, Lil Wayne, FKA Twigs, 2 Chainz and more.

Meanwhile, Jay Z made a return to music last month (April 7) with a guest verse on Frank Ocean‘s surprise single ‘Biking’.

The track which also features Tyler, the Creator, debuted during an episode Ocean’s ‘Blonded’ show on Apple Music. An interview between Ocean and Jay Z previously featured in a prior episode.