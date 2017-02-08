Madonna welcomes adopted Malawi twins in Instagram photo

Singer previously denied reports that she was adopting more children

Madonna has welcomed the latest additions to her family via a photo on Instagram.

The singer has adopted four-year-old twin girls, Stella and Esther, from the Malawi Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji, near the western border with Zambia. The singer already has two other adopted children from Malawi, adopting son David Banda in 2006 and daughter Mercy James in 2009.

Madonna previously dismissed reports that she was seeking to adopt more children as “rumours”, saying: “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with [charity] Raising Malawi, and then heading home. The rumours of an adoption process are untrue.”

Now the star has confirmed the news, posting a photo of herself with the twins to Instagram, along with a message stating that she is “overjoyed that they are now part of our family”. She adds: “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible”. See that post beneath.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Meanwhile, Madonna was recently called “disgusting” by President Trump. It followed the singer’s controversial speech at the Women’s March on Washington DC that saw her tell anti-Trump protestors: “I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.” There were later calls for Madonna to be arrested for her comments. She was also banned from a Texas radio station due to the remarks.