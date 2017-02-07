Madonna reportedly adopts two more Malawian children despite previous denial

Reports suggest that star has adopted twin girls

Madonna has reportedly adopted two more children from Malawi despite issuing a previous denial of her intent to do so.

The Guardian reports that the singer has been granted permission by the Malawian high court adopt four-year-old twin girls Stella and Esther the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji, near the western border with Zambia.

Mlenga Mvula, a judicial spokesman, reportedly said: “I can confirm that Madonna has been granted an adoption order for two children.”

The singer already has two other adopted children from Malawi, adopting son David Banda in 2006 and daughter Mercy James in 2009.

Madonna previously dismissed reports that she was seeking to adopt more children as “rumours”, saying: “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with [charity] Raising Malawi, and then heading home. The rumours of an adoption process are untrue.”

Getty

Meanwhile, Madonna was recently called “disgusting” by President Trump. It followed the singer’s controversial speech at the Women’s March on Washington DC that saw her tell anti-Trump protestors: “I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.” There were later calls for Madonna to be arrested for her comments. She was also banned from a Texas radio station due to the remarks.