Watch Madonna deliver a powerful speech at the Women’s March on Washington

The international day of action - which was led by massive protests in the US capital - was primarily targeted at the new Trump administration

Madonna was among the leading figures to speak and perform at yesterday’s (January 21) huge Women’s March on Washington, telling demonstrators that the newly-inaugurated US President Donald Trump could “suck a dick.”

The march in the US capital led an international day of action against Trump’s administration in the name of women’s rights, which activists believe will be under threat from the actions of the new President. Large-scale protests took place in major US cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York – just three of an estimated 300 nationwide demonstrations – while similar protests across the world were seen from London to Sydney.

Among the people to speak at yesterday’s biggest event in Washington – which drew an estimated 500,000 protestors – was Madonna, who spoke out critically against Trump’s new administration following his inauguration on Friday (January 20).

“Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” she said during her swear-filled speech, which was broadcast live on several US news networks. She then performed ‘Express Yourself’ and ‘Human Nature’, changing the lyrics during the latter to “Donald Trump, suck a dick.”

Watch footage of Madonna’s speech and performance below.

Other famous names to speak or perform at the Women’s March on Washington yesterday were Alicia Keys – who also performed ‘Girl On Fire’ – Janelle Monáe, Dirty Projectors’ Amber Coffman, Amy Schumer and Scarlett Johansson.