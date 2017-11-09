Watch Madonna cover Elliott Smith’s ‘Between The Bars’

The acoustic rendition of the late songwriter's classic song was uploaded to Twitter by the 'Vogue' star earlier this morning (November 9)

Madonna has shared a self-shot video of a live cover of Elliott Smith‘s ‘Between The Bars’ – watch the clip below.

The singer previously covered the late songwriter’s classic 1997 song – which featured on Smith’s third studio album ‘Either/Or’ – when she performed the track back in 2013 at a launch event for one of her short films.

Taking to Twitter this morning (November 9), Madonna shared her latest cover of Smith’s ‘Between The Bars’ with her followers in the form of a self-filmed video.

Seemingly shot in night version, the one-minute clip sees Madonna performing a snippet of the song while playing along on an acoustic guitar. The video’s accompanying caption reads: “Strumming my favourite song when everyone else is asleep.”

Watch Madonna’s cover of Elliott Smith’s ‘Between The Bars’ below.

Back in September, Madonna delivered a surprise stand-up routine at the New York Comedy Cellar.

Madonna wrote about and posted an image from the performance on Instagram, writing: “One minute i was Walking into @BarneysNY like a BOSS. for the OFFiCIAL opening of my skin care line… And the next minute i was tagging along with @amyschumer at @NYCComedyCellar Making my stand up debut! What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry. thank you Amy!”