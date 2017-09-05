Madonna can’t convince FedEx that she is actually Madonna
Singer laments waiting a week for a package
Madonna has taken to social media to lament not being able to convince delivery company FedEx that she is in fact Madonna.
The singer, who recently revealed that she has moved to Portugal, posted a selfie to Instagram, writing in a caption: “When you’ve been arguing with customs all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package.”
On Twitter, Madonna tweeted that FedEx were in fact the ones unconvinced about her identity. A customer service employee for the company has since replied to the star, offering to help. See below.
Madonna recently wrote on Instagram that she has found “the energy” of Portugal “so inspiring” since moving there. She has also confirmed that she’s working on a film and making new music.
Madonna made headlines earlier in the summer after hitting out at plans for an unauthorised biopic about her life.
A biopic film called Blond Ambition is reportedly in the works. Written by rising star screenwriter Elyse Hollander, the film’s script topped last year’s “Black List” – an annual ranking of Hollywood’s best unproduced screenplays. It has now been picked up by Universal Pictures.