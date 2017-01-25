Madonna denies reports that she is trying to adopt two more children from Malawi

Singer dismisses reports as 'rumours' in statement

Madonna has denied reports that she is seeking to adopt two more children from Malawi.

Various publications reported on Wednesday (January 25) that the singer appeared before a judge in the African country, accompanied by two unidentified children that she was looking to adopt.

Mlenga Mvula, a spokesman for the local Lilongwe high court, told the Agence France-Presse news agency: “The court is looking at the application now to determine whether Madonna can adopt these two children.”

However, Madonna has dismissed these claims as “rumours”, with her publicist telling The Guardian: “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with [her charity] Raising Malawi, and then heading home. The rumours of an adoption process are untrue.”

Madonna has two adopted children from Malawi, adopting son David Banda in 2006 and daughter Mercy James in 2009.

The singer recently made headlines after a controversial speech at the Women’s March on Washington DC at the weekend.

Addressing the crowd on Saturday (January 21), Madonna shared her dismay at seeing Donald Trump become President, saying: “I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.”

There has since been calls for Madonna to be arrested for her comments. She has also been banned from a Texas radio station.