Madonna appears to shave Nike logo into pubic hair for women’s rights march

The Women's March on Washington takes place on January 21

Madonna has shared a picture of a Nike logo shaved into pubic hair to announce that she will take part in next week’s Women’s March in Washington DC.

The Women’s March on Washington is in support of women’s rights and is a protest against Donald Trump’s US Presidential inauguration. It will take place on January 21, the day after Trump is sworn in. As well as Madonna, the likes of Katy Perry and Cher will also appear at the event.

Confirming the news, Madonna posted the explicit photo to Twitter and Instagram, along with the caption: “Yasssssssss! Just Do it!”. The image appears to be shot by Marius Sperlich for Nakid Magazine.

Fans have speculated that the model in the image is Madonna herself, but this has not been confirmed.

See the post beneath.

Following news of Trump’s shock US election win, Madonna said that she felt “betrayed” by other women over the result.

Meanwhile, Madonna recently hit out at “blatant sexism and misogyny” in a powerful acceptance speech.

Collected her Billboard Women of the Year award, Madonna said: “I stand before you as a doormat. Oh, I mean, as a female entertainer. Thank you for acknowledging my ability to continue my career for 34 years in the face of blatant sexism and misogyny and constant bullying and relentless abuse.”

Madonna went on to hail David Bowie as an influence, before discussing the double standards she has faced as a female musician. “I was of course inspired by Debbie Harry and Chrissie Hynde and Aretha Franklin, but my real muse was David Bowie,” she said. “He embodied male and female spirit and that suited me just fine. He made me think there were no rules. But I was wrong. There are no rules – if you’re a boy. There are rules if you’re a girl.”

Getty Images

Outlining those rules, Madonna continued: “If you’re a girl, you have to play the game. You’re allowed to be pretty and cute and sexy. But don’t act too smart. Don’t have an opinion that’s out of line with the status quo. You are allowed to be objectified by men and dress like a slut, but don’t own your sluttiness. And do not, I repeat do not, share your own sexual fantasies with the world.”

“Be what men want you to be, but more importantly, be what women feel comfortable with you being around other men,” she added. “And finally, do not age. Because to age is a sin. You will be criticised and vilified and definitely not played on the radio.”

Madonna told the audience later in her speech: “I’m not here so much because I care about awards. I’m here because I want to say thank you. To all the doubters and naysayers and everyone who gave me hell and said I could not or would not or must not, your resistance made me stronger, made me push harder, made me the fighter that I am. It made me the woman that I am today. So thank you.”

She also urged women to work together more closely in the future, saying: “As women, we have to start appreciating our own worth and each other’s worth. Seek out strong women to befriend, to align yourself with, to learn from, to collaborate with, to be inspired by, to support, and be enlightened by.”