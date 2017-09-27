She performed alongside Amy Schumer

Pop legend Madonna made her stand-up debut last night with a set at the iconic New York comedy club, Comedy Cellar.

The ‘Like A Virgin’ singer surprised fans when she took to the stage, performing alongside comedian Amy Schumer.

Madonna wrote about and posted an image from the performance on Instagram, writing: “One minute i was Walking into @BarneysNY like a BOSS. for the OFFiCIAL opening of my skin care line… And the next minute i was tagging along with @amyschumer at @NYCComedyCellar Making my stand up debut! What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry. thank you Amy!”

Amy Schumer also posted about the performance, writing: “We’d like to thank @nyccomedycellar for taking a chance on our new act”.

Also on the line up last night were Pete Holmes, Aziz Ansari, John Stewart and Louis CK.

Fans have been quick to praise the musician for making her comedy debut.

Madonna and Schumer have collaborated together in the past. In October, Madonna opened for Schumer at a performance in Madison Square Garden to try and encourage fans to vote for the former Democratic Party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The year before, Schumer opened for Madonna at the same venue.

