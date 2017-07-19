Madonna has blocked the sale of her Tupac break-up letter and underwear

A hairbrush containing the singer's hair was also due to be auctioned off.

Madonna has successfully halted an online auction containing several of her personal items.

The lot includes a letter sent to the singer from late rapper Tupac, explaining why he had decided to break up with her.

It also includes a hairbrush containing Madonna’s hair, and a pair of her previously worn underwear.

“The fact that I have attained celebrity status as a result of success in my career does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy, including with regard to highly personal items,” Madonna said in court papers. “I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public.”

The Associated Press reports that a Manhattan Supreme Court Judge has granted Madonna’s emergency court order seeking to prevent the online auction.

According to Madonna’s court papers, a former friend of the singer, Darlene Lutz, is responsible for the personal property being auctioned off against her wishes.

A spokesperson for Lutz said: “Madonna and her legal army have taken what we believe to be completely baseless and meritless action to temporarily halt the sale of Ms. Lutz’s legal property. We are confident that the Madonna memorabilia will be back.”