Maggie Gyllenhaal keeps getting asked about Taylor Swift’s missing scarf and didn’t know why

It all relates to a lyric from one of Swift's songs

Maggie Gyllenhaal has discussed how Taylor Swift fans keep asking her if she has the star’s missing scarf.

The actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week when Andy Cohen asked about a lyric on Swift’s song ‘All Too Well’, allegedly about Gyllenhaal’s brother and Swift’s ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. The lyric in question sees Swift sing about how she “left my scarf there at your sister’s house”.

“You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf,” Gyllenhaal said. “But I have been asked this before and I’ve been like ‘What are you talking about?'”

On whether or not she could still have Swift’s missing scarf, Gyllenhaal replied: “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible. I don’t know.” Watch in the clip below.

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik has defended Taylor Swift, saying that he doesn’t “have a bad word to say about her”. The two artists previously collaborated on last year’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’.

Speaking to Fader recently, Malik was asked about the criticism often directed at Swift. He replied: “I rate her as an artist, I think she’s cool, I think she’s successful, and I think she deserves her success because she’s worked hard. That’s just how I look at it. I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they’re good friends. I don’t have a bad word to say about her. She’s cool.”