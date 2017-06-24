Rogers played the John Peel Tent today

Maggie Rogers covered The Spice Girls during her Glastonbury set this afternoon.

The US indie-pop star was joined by fellow newcomer Declan McKenna to perform a cover of ‘Wannabe’ during her set at the John Peel Tent. Watch footage below.

The cover came as Rogers played her first ever UK festival, after Declan McKenna played the same stage yesterday. McKenna had previously won the Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition.

During her 40-minute set, Rogers also played an electronic version of Neil Young‘s 1992 hit ‘Harvest Moon’, as well as playing cuts from her debut EP, ‘Now That the Light Is Fading‘. This included her viral hit ‘Alaska’, which saw her rise to fame after Pharrell Williams was filmed crying to her rendition of the track.

Rogers isn’t the only one to cover someone at Glastonbury this year. Last night, Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips played a rendition of David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ from his zorbing ball during their Park show.

Last night Radiohead played the festival’s first headline set on The Pyramid Stage with an OK-Computer heavy set. The band played seven tracks from the album, which turned 20 ealier this month. Frontman Thom Yorke also took the opportunity to mock PM Theresa May and even appeared to join with a Jeremy Corbyn chant.

Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran headline the remaining nights of the festival.