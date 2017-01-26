Major Lazer share new song ‘Run Up’ with Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXTDOOR

It's expected to feature on the band's upcoming album 'Music Is The Weapon'

Major Lazer have shared their new song ‘Run Up’ featuring Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Snippets of the song have leaked previously, but this is the first time the full track has appeared online. Listen below.

‘Run Up’ is Major Lazer’s follow-up to ‘My Number’, ‘Believer’ and ‘Cold Water’. All four are expected to feature on their new album ‘Music Is The Weapon’, which is due this year.

Last year, Major Lazer’s Diplo responded to critics who accuse his band of cultural appropriation.

Some commentators objected to the use of Indian culture and imagery in the group’s video for breakthrough hit ‘Lean On’, while their music’s relationship with Caribbean genres like dancehall, reggae and soca has also been called into question.

Speaking in NME in September, Diplo says his group’s music simply reflects his upbringing in an ethnically diverse quarter of Miami, Florida.

“Haitians, Latinos, Cubans, white kids, Jewish kids and hood kids were all in the same neighbourhood and the same schools,” he explains. “Miami is the most diverse place for human beings I’ve ever been to.”

He also says that he was encouraged to develop a varied taste in music from a young age, saying: “When I grew up, no one told me what I was supposed to listen to. On the radio, Miami bass was always the thing for me, and heavy metal – that was big in Florida too. My parents listened to country. Rap was on the radio.”

“I grew up and I loved music,” he continues. “I didn’t think: ‘Oh, I’m white, I’ve got to play a guitar.’ I never had a guitar.”

Arguing, however, that his group might be viewed differently if he did play guitar, Diplo adds: “I really fucked that up. I only had turntables. I wish I got a guitar, then I wouldn’t have so much criticism. For me, the band that’s most influential to us is The Clash. Nobody said: ‘You’re culturally appropriating’ when they made ‘Rock The Casbah’.”