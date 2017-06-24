Major Lazer play Spice Girls while dressed in England rugby shirts at Glastonbury

Diplo-led electronic outfit headlined the Other Stage on Friday night

Major Lazer headlined the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival on Friday night (June 23), where they played songs by Spice Girls and Ed Sheeran while also joined by guest star Dua Lipa.

The Diplo-led electronic outfit took to the stage at 10.30pm dressed in England rugby shirts, the group played remixes including Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ and Spice Girls classic ‘Wannabe’.

During the set, they told the crowd: “No matter what’s happening elsewhere in the outside world, we can still come together in peace and love and unity and have a great fucking time.”

At one point, Diplo got inside a giant inflatable ball and proceeding to roll over the crowd, which Flaming Lips also did over at the Park Stage.

There were also chants of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” in the crowd, as there were at Radiohead’s Pyramid Stage set.

Speaking earlier in the day to NME, Dua Lipa confirmed her Major Lazer cameo.

“I’m joining Major Lazer tonight,” she said. “I’ve got a song with Wale, Wizkid and Major Lazer called ‘My Love’, which is on Wale’s album.”

She continued: “I messaged Diplo and said: ‘Hey, we’re doing Glastonbury the same day. I was gonna go and catch your set’. He was like: ‘Why don’t we just do our song together?'”

Lipa said she was “totally up for it” and added: “It’s gonna be so cool to get to perform with them. I’m really looking forward to it.”