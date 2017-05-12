Mallory Knox cover Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ for mental health charity

The band join CALM's Torch Song campaign

Mallory Knox have shared a cover of Coldplay‘s classic ‘Yellow’ for mental health charity CALM.

Following in the footsteps of The Vaccines, Frank Turner, Years & Years, Mallory Knox have joined the scheme from the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). ‘Torch Songs’ invites huge artists to cover their favourite songs that highlight the power of music to raise the spirit and help us through darker times.

“Awareness and understanding are so crucial in the fight for mental health, when people understand they can begin to overcome,” said Mallory Knox frontman Mikey Chapman. “Much love to CALM for being a huge part in that. I’ve always loved the melancholic vibe of this song. To care so deeply about someone that your world is rooted in them, and the beauty and struggle that may cause. I don’t know if that’s the intent of the song but it’s how I feel when I hear it.

“I love when music can do that to you.”

The band deal with their own struggles with depression and anti-depressants on their recent single ‘Better Off Without You’.

“People have said that we’ve expressed their feelings amazingly well, or opened them up to thinking in a different way. They’ve thanked us for even just highlighting it,” singer Mikey Chapman told NME.

“There’s just this undertow of ‘lets not talk about it because we don’t understand it’ in our society at the moment, and it still feels like the elephant in the room. A lot of people don’t understand because mental health is a very subjective thing and it’s a very difficult thing to understand if you haven’t been through it yourself. People find it very difficult to talk about.”

Speaking of how to overcome the stigma attached with mental health issues, Mikey said: “You don’t sit down with someone with a broken leg and tell them to get over it. We all know what it feels like to feel physical pain, we can all level on that. With something like intense depression, some people haven’t skimmed off the surface they might have felt sad, but not for two years to the point you’re not sure what normal is.

“It’s such an intensely subjective experience and it requires a lot more conversation and people can understand that. It isn’t a case of immediate response, action and solution, it’s a much deeper issue than that. We’re not used to that in the immediacy of the modern age.”