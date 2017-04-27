Man admits plotting terror attack at Elton John Hyde Park gig

The 19-year-old man from west London is now facing a discretionary life sentence.

A teenager from west London has admitted plotting a terror attack that could have targeted an Elton John concert in Hyde Park.

Haroon Syed, a 19-year-old from Hounslow, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey today (April 27) to a charge of preparation of terrorist acts.

According to the BBC, the court heard that Syed had looked into buying explosives online and researched busy areas of London to target.

One potential target was Elton John’s gig in Hyde Park on September 11 last year – the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Syed also looked into targeting Buckingham Palace and Oxford Street, Europe’s busiest shopping street.

Syed was foiled when he revealed his plans on social media and on his mobile to a fake contact created by the security services. He told the contact he was intending to “do martyrdom” after doing “some damage with [a] machine gun”.

He is due to be sentenced in June following a psychiatric report. Judge Michael Topolski QC told the court today that Syed is now facing a “discretionary life sentence”.

Earlier this week, Elton John cancelled a series of concerts following a stay in intensive care.

The singer is understood to have caught “a harmful and unusual bacterial infection” while on tour in South America, but “is expected to make a full and complete recovery”.