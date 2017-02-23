Man arrested after firing shot during altercation between Migos and Sean Kingston

Incident allegedly happened in Las Vegas

A man has allegedly been arrested for firing a gun during an alleged altercation between Migos and Sean Kingston in Las Vegas.

The incident happened on Tuesday (February 21), police told Billboard.

Mioses Johnson was allegedly detained by security guards before he was arrested.

He was held in county jail on charges of felony assault with a weapon and carrying a firearm without a permit.

The gunshot was fired in the air outside the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, where a physical confrontation broke out following an argument between Migos and Kingston, officer Danny Cordero said.

No one was injured, and Migos and Kingston were not named as suspects in the case.

Kingston later shared a video claiming that he wasn’t jumped by Migos, through TMZ.

A pre-Grammy party thrown by Migos in Beverly Hills was recently shut down by police.

The Atlanta rappers hosted the Black Tie Grammys party which apparently swelled to over 1,500 attendees after the venue’s address was listed publicly.

Police were reportedly called in the early hours of February 12 to break up the party.

It reportedly took two hours to disperse the crowds and celebrities, including Chris Brown, who were seen exiting the celebration.

The drama came hours after Migos rapper Offset was kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to stop talking on his phone.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, promptly recorded and posted a 48-second video in which he said: “American Airlines kicked me off the plane for motherfucking talking on the phone… Fuck American Airlines…could have taken a private (plane), kick me off the plane and I’ll go private.” You can watch the footage here.

American Airlines said Offset was removed after he refused to stop talking on his mobile phone when asked to do so by a member of the cabin crew.