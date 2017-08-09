Man arrested for allegedly urinating on a family at Metallica concert

Brace yourself...

A man was arrested at a Metallica concert last week for allegedly urinating on a family of three.

The man, who has been named as 44-year-old Daniel Daddio, is accused of passing urine on a mother and father, and their 10-year-old daughter, while the band were on stage at their recent gig in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to court records obtained by Fox’s local affiliate, Daddio was allegedly sat behind the family when they felt warm liquid dripping onto their back and legs. The family said that they turned round and saw Daddio holding his genitals. When they confronted him about what had happened, Daddio is said to have responded with a shrug. He was allegedly “heavily intoxicated” at the time, and was subsequently arrested.

Daddio made his first court appearance over the weekend and has since been released from jail. He is now facing charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

“I have to say in the 15 years I’ve been on the bench, this is one of the most disgusting scenarios I’ve ever read.. in any event, really inappropriate,” a judge told the court at the hearing.

Daddio has yet to comment on the case.