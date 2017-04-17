Man arrested after ‘stealing over 100 phones’ at Coachella

Individual has been charged on suspicion of grand theft and receiving stolen property

A man was arrested at Coachella festival at the weekend on suspicion of stealing over 100 mobile phones.

According to local reports, Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, 36 from New York, was arrested on Friday evening (April 15) at the festival site in Indio, California.

Suspicion was raised after several festival-goers used the ‘Find My Phone’ function to trace their missing devices. Indio police Sgt Dan Marshall said Henao was “quickly detained by security until law enforcement officers could arrive”.

Officers allegedly found the man in possession of a backpack with over 100 stolen phones inside. Several phones were returned to their owners and the remaining devices were turned in to the festival’s lost and found.

Henao has been charged on suspicion of grand theft and receiving stolen property. He has been released after posting $10,000 bail.

Weekend one of Coachella came to a close on Sunday night with sets from Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and more. Radiohead and Lady Gaga performed on Friday and Saturday night respectively.

Other highlights include The xx’s third performance at the festival, Drake performing with Future, Lana Del Rey in the audience for Father John Misty, Skepta performing with a telephone box and Stormzy performing what he called “one of the best shows I’ve ever played”.