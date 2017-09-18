This man has discovered the most ingenious way to smuggle booze into a festival

Always obey the rules and drink responsibly

A music fan has gone viral, after discovering a novel and imaginative way to smuggle alcohol into a festival.

Festivals are growing increasingly more strict when it comes to allowing punters to bring their own alcohol to events, with most of the major festivals banning it from the main arena entirely.

However, one man named Alex Diamond shared his idea to have his own drink on site on Facebook, which was then spread across the internet. He plotted to visit the site of New York City’s Electric Zoo festival ahead of the event, where he would bury a water bottle full of vodka and wrapped in a plastic bag.

He then pinned the location of the buried contraband, before tracking it down and digging it up when he later attended Electric Zoo.

“The planning of the burial was simple,” he wrote on his page he wrote on his page Festival Pro Tips. “We used Google maps and marked our spot on GPS so we knew where it would be. Then we waited. The initial part of their plan was allegedly easy, however Alex admitted they ran into a little trouble once inside the festival.”

Alex Diamond Three weeks ago we buried a Nalgene bottle full of vodka on the grounds of Electric Zoo before they started putting up the stages. Let’s see what happens 😂😂😂 Follow my page at…

Diamond added: “I have been going to festivals for the past five years averaging 50 shows and 10 festivals a year. Now it’s my turn to share with the general public my knowledge of achieving an awesome festival experience.”

It is reported that Diamond is also planning to release a book of the festival hacks and tips he’s gathered over the years.