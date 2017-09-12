Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie's death was announced yesterday.

The man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died at Bestival is also being questioned on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, police have confirmed.

The death of 25-year-old Louella Eve Fletcher-Michie was announced by police yesterday, after her body was found in a wooded area on the outskirts of the festival in the early hours of Monday morning.

Now, Dorset Police have announced that the 28-year-old man arrested in connection with her death is being interviewed on suspicion of supplying a Class A drug.

DCI Sarah Derbyshire said: “Detectives are working tirelessly to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death.

“A postmortem examination took place that was inconclusive and therefore we need to undertake a number of other examinations before we can establish why she died. The 28-year-old man arrested is in addition being interviewed on suspicion of supply of a controlled drug. He remains in custody today under caution in order to assist officers with the investigation. He was known to Louella.”

It has also been confirmed that an initial postmortem showed no signs of assault.

Fletcher-Mitchie was the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, who previously claimed that his daughter’s death had been a “tragic accident”.

He told The Sun: “We’ve lost our angel. It’s not murder – they were friends. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident.

“She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible.”

Other tributes came from rapper Loyle Carner, who revealed that he had known Louella since a young age.

“Heartbroken to hear what happened at Bestival. I’ve known Louella since I was little”, he wrote.

“She was intelligent, beautiful, funny and always used to look out for me. Sending all my love to her family .”