Man pretending to be Sisqó gatecrashes Kanye West’s New York Fashion Week show

Imposter also attended Philipp Plein and Vivienne Tam's shows

A man who posed as ‘Thong Song’ star Sisqó has reportedly been gatecrashing New York Fashion Week shows, including Kanye West‘s, this week under the guise of the R&B singer.

The real Sisqó is best known for his 2000 hit ‘Thong Song’ and bleached blonde hair. He was last seen duetting with Marie Osmond and appearing on Celebrity Wife Swap in the US.

Page Six now reports that a Sisqó imposter recently attended the Kanye, Philipp Plein and Vivienne Tam shows during NYFW, sitting front row, posing for photos and even meeting some of the designers.

The report says that he was “ruffled when he tried to talk his way onto a wealthy New Yorker’s private jet heading to the Caribbean and gave his passport details for the flight, which revealed his name as Gavin Barnes, born in 1986”. A source told the publication: “This guy was 13 when Sisqó’s ‘Thong Song’ came out in 2000.”

Speaking to Page Six, the imposter claimed he “never said I was Sisqó. People thought I was him, and that wasn’t cool.” Sisqó’s real manager said of the news: “Management has no idea who this guy is. It’s flattering, I guess. Thanks for bringing it to our attention.”

Watch the video for ‘Thong Song’ below: