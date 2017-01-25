Police release CCTV footage of man shoplifting guitar by shoving it down his trousers

Watch this thief steal a $1,700 Fender

Police in Fort Worth, Texas have released CCTV footage of a man shoplifting a guitar by shoving it down his trousers.

The event occurred on January 18 at a local Guitar Centre, where the man, wearing a track suit and winter vest, is seen placing a guitar behind a display wall.

After getting the necessary cover, he turned the Tobacco Sunburst Fender upside down and shoved it under his jacket and down his pants. You can see the CCTV footage below.

Fort Worth police uploaded the security footage to YouTube with the hope of identifying the thief. “I mean who can stuff an entire guitar down their jacket and make it out of the store? It’s kind of hard to believe,” Officer Tamara Valle told Loud Wire. “You figure somebody would see it immediately but watch that video.” The Guitar Centre have no commented on the incident.

Last December, Sex Pistols’ original bassist Glen Matlock asked fans for help in locating three guitars that were recently stolen from his London home.

Matlock played bass in the legendary punk band from 1975 to 1977, when he left and was replaced by Sid Vicious. He was part of the group’s first reunion in 1996 and the brief reunions that followed in 2002/2003 and 2007/2008.

Recently completing a solo tour of the UK, Matlock has now taken to Facebook to seek help in finding three stolen guitars. They include a 1961 Ivory Fender Precision Bass, a Modern Mexican Black Precision Bass and a Blonde Guild D37 Acoustic.

“Please keep an eye out for them,” Matlock wrote. “A substantial reward will be paid for information leading to their recovery.”