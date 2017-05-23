Manchester Arena issues statement following terror attack at Ariana Grande concert

Venue involved in Manchester terror attack speaks out after the incident left 22 people dead and 59 wounded

Manchester Arena has issued a statement following last night’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert, which left 22 people dead and 59 wounded.

Last night’s Manchester terror attack saw an explosion in the foyer of the arena venue. Fans were leaving the show at Manchester Arena when a bomb exploded in the foyer. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. Many of those hurt and killed are said to be children and teenagers.

In a statement issued online, Manchester Arena write: “Last night, our community suffered a senseless tragedy. Our entire team’s thoughts and focus are now on supporting the people affected and their families.”

The statement continues: “We are assisting the police in any way we can. We cannot praise the emergency services enough for their response and have been inspired by the way the people of this great city of Manchester rallied round last night and have continued to respond today. It shows the very best of this city.”

“Again, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all of those affected by last night’s tragedy.”

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has spoken out to condemn the ‘evil’ terrorist attack, adding: “Our first thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured and we will do whatever we can to support them.”

While Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after the attack, the entertainment world has spoken out in tribute – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Meanwhile, the NHS has issued advice to blood donors in the wake of the attack.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.