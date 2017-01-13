Watch Phantogram cover Radiohead’s ‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’

US duo tackle the 'In Rainbows' track for Australian radio station Triple J.

US duo Phantogram have covered a Radiohead song for an Australian radio session.

The NYC-based act – singer-guitarist Josh Carter and singer-keyboardist Sarah Barthel – tackled the ‘In Rainbows’ track ‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’ for Triple J. Watch their version below.

Phantogram, who released third album ‘Three’ in October, said in a recent interview that Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood would “definitely” be their dream collaborator.

Meanwhile, Radiohead have recently been confirmed to headline Coachella Festival 2017. The band were previously announced as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2017. They have also booked in a run of other huge European festival dates for 2017.

During a brief solo stint, Greenwood will perform his There Will Be Blood score at special screenings of the film around the UK from later this month. Check out the full schedule below.

London, Southbank (January 30, 2017)

Birmingham, Symphony Hall (February 5)

Brighton, The Dome (February 6)

Bristol, Colston Hall (February 7)

Radiohead’s longtime collaborator Stanley Donwood revealed earlier this month that he originally wanted to create the artwork for the band’s latest album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ with use of a Doctor Who Dalek.

“I had this idea of a painting Dalek that instead of exterminating people would squirt paint,” he said. “But unfortunately our technical skills weren’t up to the job of constructing a Dalek.”