Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham condemns ‘evil’ terrorist act at Ariana Grande gig

'We are grieving today but we are strong'

Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham has spoken out to condemn the ‘evil’ terrorist act in which 22 people were killed and 59 injured at an Ariana Grande show last night (Monday May 22).

Fans were leaving the show at Manchester Arena, when a suicide bomber attacked the foyer. Police say that children are among the dead. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb.

“It is hard to believe what has happened here in the last few hours and to put into words the shock, anger and hurt that we feel today,” Burnham told the BBC. “These were children, young people and their families that those responsible chose to terrorise and kill.

“This was an evil act. Our first thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured and we will do whatever we can to support them.”

Mr Burnham continued: “We are grieving today but we are strong. Today it will be business as usual as far as possible in our great city.

“I want to thank the hundreds of police, fire and ambulance staff who worked through the night in the most difficult circumstances imaginable.”