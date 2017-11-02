Police provide update on Manchester Arena attack investigation

22 people were killed at Ariana Grande concert in May

Police have provided an update on the Manchester Arena attack which left 22 people dead.

In a statement, they revealed that the latest figure for injuries in the attack on an Ariana Grande concert now stands at 500 people. Police also said 16 people “were very seriously injured” with injuries including paralysis, loss of limbs, internal injuries and very serious facial injuries.

Up to 23 people have also been arrested in connection with the attack. You can read the full statement below.

An extradition request has also been made to the Libyan authorities for the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber to return to the UK to face trial for mass murder.

Hashem Abedi was arrested in Libya shortly after his older brother, Salman Abedi, blew himself up, killing 22 concertgoers at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

Greater Manchester police (GMP) said that counter-terrorism officers had been granted a warrant for Hashem’s arrest and that the Libyan authorities had been asked yesterday (November 1) to consider his extradition to the UK.

They believe they have enough evidence to charge him with the murder of 22 people, the attempted murder of others who were injured and conspiracy to cause an explosion.

Last month, Noel Gallagher marked the re-opening of the Manchester Arena with a benefit gig which saw performances from Blossoms, The Courteeners, Pixie Lott.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds played a combination of their own tracks and Oasis classics, including ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, which became a rallying anthem in the aftermath of the attack. Chris Martin and Ariana Grande performed the track together at the ‘One Love Manchester’ concert in June.

Towards the end of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, Noel stopped strumming and appeared to wipe tears from his eyes, visibly moved by the moment. However, Gallagher has since said that he “wasn’t actually crying”.