Over £500,000 raised following Manchester terror attack

Over 19,000 people have donated money to help victims and their families

Over half a million pounds has been raised following last night’s tragic terror attack in Manchester.

Last night’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester left 22 people dead and 59 wounded following an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester Arena venue. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. The bomber has since been named and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page set up by the Manchester Evening News has so far raised £508,329 with donations from 19,428 people (correct at the time of publishing). The money will go towards helping the families of those killed or injured.

The organisers explain: “At least 22 people have been killed and 59 injured after a terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena. Manchester Evening News readers have been asking how they can help, so we have started this fund to help support the families in the aftermath of the attack.”

Help by donating to the cause here.

Meanwhile, the first victims of the attack have been named, with the youngest just 8-years-old. Manchester Arena has also issued a statement following the incident.

The entertainment world has spoken out in tribute following the attack – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.