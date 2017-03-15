Manic Street Preachers announce 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Send Away The Tigers’

'This album gave us a new lease of life'
Manic Street Preachers have announced a special reissue of ‘Send Away The Tigers’ to mark its tenth anniversary. See the trailer, tracklist and artwork below.
The band’s eighth album, containing the hit single ‘Your Love Alone Is Not Enough’, was released in 2007 and saw the band return to critical and commercial success after predecessors ‘Lifeblood’ and ‘Know Your Enemy’ were widely seen as failures. Now, the band will be celebrating the album with a deluxe reissue on CD, vinyl and DVD featuring remastered tracks, demos, b-sides, and their live performances from Glastonbury that year.
“‘Send Away The Tigers was a very important record for us,” said the band in a statement. “It gave us a new lease of life and helped us to rediscover our love of the band.”
Reviewing the album in 2007, NME wrote: “Manic Street Preachers really have no business sounding as good as this. If it doesn’t quite scale the dizzy heights of ‘The Holy Bible’ or ‘Everything Must Go’, it certainly comes close and is, in many ways, the quintessential Manics album – the cathartic regeneration that the band really needed in order to become relevant again.
“It’s the triumphant comeback of the year. And it’s a pleasure to be able to review it without having to fear for our lives.”
The reissue will be released on 12 May and is available for pre-order here.
A statement reads: “The bookset features the original album remastered by James Dean Bradfield, unheard demos, a bonus disc of b-sides and rare tracks plus a DVD of their full 2007 Glastonbury set, promo videos and rare/never-before-seen footage from rehearsals. Nicky Wire has also contributed handwritten lyrics and imagery from his personal archive”.”
Check out the tracklist below
CD1:
Send Away The Tigers
Welcome To The Dead Zone
Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (feat. Nina Persson)
Indian Summer
The Second Great Depression
Rendition
Autumnsong
I’m Just A Patsy
Imperial Bodybags
Winterlovers
Working Class Hero
Send Away the Tigers (DEMO, Faster Studios)
Underdogs (DEMO, Faster Studios)
Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (DEMO – 60’s Jangle, Faster Studios)
Indian Summer (CASSETTE HOME ACCOUSTIC DEMO)
The Second Great Depression (DEMO, Faster Studios)
Rendition (CASSETTE HOME ACOUSTIC DEMO)
Autumnsong (DEMO, Faster Studios)
Imperial Bodybags (DEMO, Faster Studios)
Winterlovers (DEMO, Faster Studios)
CD2:
Leviathan
Umbrella
Ghost Of Christmas
Boxes & Lists
Love Letter to the Future
Little Girl Lost
Fearless Punk Ballad
Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (Nina Solo Acoustic)
Red Sleeping Beauty (McCarthy cover)
The Long Goodbye
Morning Comrades
1404
The Vorticists
Autumnsong (Acoustic version)
Anorexic Rodin
Heyday of the Blood
Foggy Eyes (Beat Happening Cover)
Lady Lazarus
You Know It’s Going to Hurt
DVD:
Live at Glastonbury 24.06.07
You Love Us
Motorcycle Emptiness
You Stole the Sun From My Heart
Faster
Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (with Nina Persson)
Everything Must Go
From Despair to Where
Autumnsong
Ocean Spray
If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next
La Tristesse Durera (Scream to a Sigh)
Imperial Bodybags
Motown Junk
A Design for Life
Extras:
Your Love Alone Is Not Enough video
Making of Your Love Alone Is Not Enough video
Autumnsong video
Autumnsong alternative video
Indian Summer video
Track By Track
Rehearsals, Cardiff March 2007
Practice Sessions
VINYL SIDE A:
Send Away The Tigers
Welcome To The Dead Zone
Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (feat. Nina Persson)
Indian Summer
The Second Great Depression
VINYL SIDE B:
Rendition
Autumnsong
I’m Just A Patsy
Imperial Bodybags
Winterlovers
Working Class Hero
VINYL SIDE C:
Send Away the Tigers (DEMO, Faster Studios)
Underdogs (DEMO, Faster Studios)
Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (DEMO – 60’s Jangle, Faster Studios)
Indian Summer (CASSETTE HOME ACCOUSTIC DEMO)
The Second Great Depression (DEMO, Faster Studios)
VINYL SIDE D:
Rendition (CASSETTE HOME ACOUSTIC DEMO)
Autumnsong (DEMO, Faster Studios)
I’m Just a Patsy (CASSETTE HOME ACOUSTIC DEMO)
Imperial Bodybags (DEMO, Faster Studios)
Winterlovers (DEMO, Faster Studios)
Meanwhile, the band are currently at work on their new album – with frontman James Dean Bradfield recently telling NME that they were hoping to head in a ‘rockier, heavier’ direction.
Manic Street Preachers’ upcoming summer tour dates are below:
9 July – Llanfest – Llangollen
27 – 30 July – Kendal Calling – Cumbria
30 July – Carfest North – Cheshire
4 – 6 August – Indiependence – Cork
5 August – Live From Times Square – Newcastle
27 August – Carfest South – Hampshire