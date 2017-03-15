Manic Street Preachers announce 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Send Away The Tigers’

'This album gave us a new lease of life'

Manic Street Preachers have announced a special reissue of ‘Send Away The Tigers’ to mark its tenth anniversary. See the trailer, tracklist and artwork below.

The band’s eighth album, containing the hit single ‘Your Love Alone Is Not Enough’, was released in 2007 and saw the band return to critical and commercial success after predecessors ‘Lifeblood’ and ‘Know Your Enemy’ were widely seen as failures. Now, the band will be celebrating the album with a deluxe reissue on CD, vinyl and DVD featuring remastered tracks, demos, b-sides, and their live performances from Glastonbury that year.

“‘Send Away The Tigers was a very important record for us,” said the band in a statement. “It gave us a new lease of life and helped us to rediscover our love of the band.”

Reviewing the album in 2007, NME wrote: “Manic Street Preachers really have no business sounding as good as this. If it doesn’t quite scale the dizzy heights of ‘The Holy Bible’ or ‘Everything Must Go’, it certainly comes close and is, in many ways, the quintessential Manics album – the cathartic regeneration that the band really needed in order to become relevant again.

“It’s the triumphant comeback of the year. And it’s a pleasure to be able to review it without having to fear for our lives.”

The reissue will be released on 12 May and is available for pre-order here.

A statement reads: “The bookset features the original album remastered by James Dean Bradfield, unheard demos, a bonus disc of b-sides and rare tracks plus a DVD of their full 2007 Glastonbury set, promo videos and rare/never-before-seen footage from rehearsals. Nicky Wire has also contributed handwritten lyrics and imagery from his personal archive”.”

Check out the tracklist below

CD1:

Send Away The Tigers

Welcome To The Dead Zone

Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (feat. Nina Persson)

Indian Summer

The Second Great Depression

Rendition

Autumnsong

I’m Just A Patsy

Imperial Bodybags

Winterlovers

Working Class Hero

Send Away the Tigers (DEMO, Faster Studios)

Underdogs (DEMO, Faster Studios)

Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (DEMO – 60’s Jangle, Faster Studios)

Indian Summer (CASSETTE HOME ACCOUSTIC DEMO)

The Second Great Depression (DEMO, Faster Studios)

Rendition (CASSETTE HOME ACOUSTIC DEMO)

Autumnsong (DEMO, Faster Studios)

Imperial Bodybags (DEMO, Faster Studios)

Winterlovers (DEMO, Faster Studios)

CD2:

Leviathan

Umbrella

Ghost Of Christmas

Boxes & Lists

Love Letter to the Future

Little Girl Lost

Fearless Punk Ballad

Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (Nina Solo Acoustic)

Red Sleeping Beauty (McCarthy cover)

The Long Goodbye

Morning Comrades

1404

The Vorticists

Autumnsong (Acoustic version)

Anorexic Rodin

Heyday of the Blood

Foggy Eyes (Beat Happening Cover)

Lady Lazarus

You Know It’s Going to Hurt

DVD:

Live at Glastonbury 24.06.07

You Love Us

Motorcycle Emptiness

You Stole the Sun From My Heart

Faster

Your Love Alone Is Not Enough (with Nina Persson)

Everything Must Go

From Despair to Where

Autumnsong

Ocean Spray

If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

La Tristesse Durera (Scream to a Sigh)

Imperial Bodybags

Motown Junk

A Design for Life

Extras:

Your Love Alone Is Not Enough video

Making of Your Love Alone Is Not Enough video

Autumnsong video

Autumnsong alternative video

Indian Summer video

Track By Track

Rehearsals, Cardiff March 2007

Practice Sessions

VINYL SIDE A:

VINYL SIDE C:

Meanwhile, the band are currently at work on their new album – with frontman James Dean Bradfield recently telling NME that they were hoping to head in a ‘rockier, heavier’ direction.

Manic Street Preachers’ upcoming summer tour dates are below:

9 July – Llanfest – Llangollen

27 – 30 July – Kendal Calling – Cumbria

30 July – Carfest North – Cheshire

4 – 6 August – Indiependence – Cork

5 August – Live From Times Square – Newcastle

27 August – Carfest South – Hampshire