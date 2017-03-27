Manic Street Preachers announce huge Bristol gig – the day before Glastonbury

Could the Manics be heading to Glasto after Bristol Sounds?

Manic Street Preachers have announced details of a huge headline gig in Bristol – taking place the day before Glastonbury 2017.

The band, who are currently working on their ‘heavier and rockier’ new album as well as reissuing 2007’s huge comeback record ‘Send Away The Tigers‘, will be performing at Bristol Sounds held at Canons Marsh Ampiteatre on Thursday June 22 – where they’ll be joined by past touring mates British Sea Power And The Anchoress. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday March 22 and will be available here.

– Read more: Glastonbury 2017 – the rumours and the line-up so far

“I suppose in my head, not that it fucking matters, but I would like to kick against the oblique, delineated, opaque groove that everybody is into,” frontman James Dean Bradfield told NME about their new album. “I’d like to rock again. I can’t help but just love the new Ryan Adams album at the moment. I think it’s just fucking brilliant. You read a review that says ‘oh it’s full of bluster’, and you’re like ‘fuck off – if you think that’s full of bluster, then your idea of dirt is very clean’. It’s just a really good heartbreak album.

“I was watching him on the Jimmy Fallon show the other night and he was playing a Flying V guitar. I was just thinking ‘fuck me, I want to do that again’. That’s my mood.”

Meanwhile, Run The Jewels recently confirmed themselves for Glastonbury, while Diana Ross now seems unlikely to perform in the Sunday legends’ slot. There are also reports that Radiohead will be using their headline set to honour the 20th anniversary of their seminal, third album ‘OK Computer’.