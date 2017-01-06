Manic Street Preachers announce huge UK outdoor gig

It is believed that the band will return with their 13th album this year.

Manic Street Preachers have announced their first gig of 2017.

The Welsh band will play a huge outdoor show in Newcastle’s Times Square on August 5. Tickets go on sale this Monday (January 9) at 9am.

After touring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Everything Must Go’ in 2015, it is believed that the Manics will release their 13th album and the follow-up to 2014’s acclaimed ‘Futurology’ this year.

The band’s longtime collaborator and director Kevin Evans said in October that the Manics’ new material is sounding “classic and melodious”.

Speaking to Gigwise back in May, bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire said of the band’s new music: “James played me one [new] track the other night which sounded really sweet and full of melody, that’s what he’s driving at, at the moment. But like I said, if it’s not good enough, it’s just not coming out. If won’t be out this year, maybe next. It could be a long gap for us, we’re not used to waiting this long.

“James has been listening to a lot of ELO over the last year and that’s what he’s focussing on. I’ve got a lot of lyrics nearly done, but I just need some time to find what I really want to write.”

He added: “Bizarrely, there are a couple of lyrics written outside of myself, which I don’t do very often. There’s one called ‘Dylan and Caitlin’, which is me trying to imagine that relationship between Caitlin and Dylan Thomas. I’m not entirely sure if I’ve been successful in sitting outside of myself, but I have been trying.”