Manic Street Preachers mark ‘Send Away The Tigers’ 10th anniversary with track-by-track video

Manic Street Preachers have marked the forthcoming 10th anniversary of ‘Send Away The Tigers’ by sharing a track-by-track video.

The clip, which you can watch below via The Independent, sees the band reflecting on the record, which contained the single ‘Your Love Alone Is Not Enough’.

Of the track, which features The Cardigans singer Nina Persson, frontman James Dean Bradfield said “it was the most simple thing we’d ever done.”

He added: “From its inception to its completion it was the most realised and simple process, we’ve ever had in a band.”

Bradfield also compared getting Persson on board to approaching a “girl at a school disco”.

He joked: “I was sent over like a kid at a school disco. It was like saying: ‘Will you go out with my mate?’ I had to call her and ask if she’d sing on the track and she just said yeah.”

Of the album title, Bradfield also said it didn’t come until they were two thirds of the way into the album. “I knew the title track was gonna come, but it didn’t until we’d written a lot of the songs already,” he said.

Bassist Nicky Wire added: “Even before we recorded the album, I thought it’s gotta be ‘All You Need Is Love’ played by Guns N’ Roses. That track ‘Send Away The Tigers’, is pretty much the perfect crystallisation of that.”

The band recently announced a special reissue of the album to mark its tenth anniversary, with a deluxe reissue on CD, vinyl and DVD featuring remastered tracks, demos, b-sides and their live performances from Glastonbury that year.

The reissue will be released on May 12 and is available for pre-order here.

Manic Street Preachers are also hitting the road for a forthcoming summer tour calling at:

9 July – Llanfest – Llangollen

27 – 30 July – Kendal Calling – Cumbria

30 July – Carfest North – Cheshire

4 – 6 August – Indiependence – Cork

5 August – Live From Times Square – Newcastle

27 August – Carfest South – Hampshire