Manic Street Preachers’ Nicky Wire to miss gig following ‘serious family illness’

Band will perform with replacement bassist at Madrid's Mad Cool Festival on Saturday (July 8)

Manic Street Preachers have announced that member Nicky Wire will not perform with the band at their Madrid show this weekend.

Taking to Facebook, the band explained in a statement that due to a “serious family illness”, bassist Wire will miss their set at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival on Saturday (July 8).

“The rest of the band will be performing with a stand in bass player,” the group add. See the full statement below.

Last month, Manic Street Preachers frontman James Dean Bradfield has given an update on the band’s new ‘rock-influenced’ album.

Speaking of progress on their new album and how it “wears its rock influences on its sleeve”, Bradfield revealed: “Nick[y Wire, bassist and lyricist] has given me some amazing lyrics that absolutely sum up the political situation that we’ve been talking about, and I’ve fallen back in love with the middle 8. I’m writing a lot of middle 8s.”

Speaking to NME earlier this year about what to expect from their next album, Bradfield said: “I would like to kick against the oblique, delineated, opaque groove that everybody is into. I’d like to rock again.

“I can’t help but just love the new Ryan Adams album at the moment. I think it’s just fucking brilliant. You read a review that says ‘oh it’s full of bluster’, and you’re like ‘fuck off – if you think that’s full of bluster, then your idea of dirt is very clean’. It’s just a really good heartbreak album.”

Bradfield added: “I was watching him on the Jimmy Fallon show the other night and he was playing a Flying V guitar. I was just thinking ‘fuck me, I want to do that again’. That’s my mood.”