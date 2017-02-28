Mansun’s Paul Draper announces first ever UK solo tour

'Attack Of The Grey Lantern' 20th anniversary was recently celebrated at a convention

Former Mansun singer Paul Draper has announced his first ever solo tour.

The ex-frontman of the Chester band has lined up six dates in September taking in shows in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, London, Bristol and Birmingham. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 3).

The gigs will see Draper performing tracks from his forthcoming debut solo album.

He previously released his first solo recordings – ‘EP ONE’ and ‘EP TWO’ – in 2016. They were the first recordings since the release of Mansun’s posthumous compilation Kleptomania in 2004.

They debuted at Number One in the UK vinyl charts.

Draper will play:

Thu 14 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Fri 15 Manchester, Gorilla

Sat 16 Glasgow, King Tuts

Thu 21 London, Scala

Fri 22 Bristol, Thekla

Sat 23 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

Draper previously said: “I’d originally planned on recording a solo album called ‘Spooky Action’ after Mansun split but shelved it as I wasn’t in a place personally that I could make music at the time. However, the recording session went so well that we decided to do a second recording session and I loved playing so much with my new band that I’m putting together a whole album of these songs now. We’ve got on a real roll in the studio.”

Mansun released three studio albums – ‘Attack Of The Grey Lantern’ (1997), ‘Six’ (1998) and ‘Little Kix’ (2000) – before they split in 2003. ‘Kleptomania’ followed in 2004 after the band’s demise.

Draper recently staged a Mansun convention celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of their Number One debut album ‘Attack Of The Grey Lantern’ at Studio 2 Parr Street in Liverpool, where the album was recorded.