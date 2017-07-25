Mansun’s Paul Draper unveils new video ‘Things People Want’

His debut solo album 'Spooky Action' comes on August 11

Former Mansun frontman Paul Draper has unveiled the video for new single ‘Things People Want’. See it first on NME below.

Nearly 15 years since the demise of the ’90s alt-rock legends, Draper will release his debut solo album ‘Spooky Action on August 11. To launch the record, Draper has shared ‘Things People Want’ – “a yearning love letter to an unobtainable everyday life.”

“I had a lot to write about,” said Draper of the record’s creation. “I wrote down all of my thoughts about what happened to me in Mansun, and what happened to me afterwards. It was just another form of therapy. It’s been a cathartic process. I don’t work in a professional manner, I do it to heal something – whatever that is. I got a lot of anger out and I’m on the other side of it now. It’s taken a lot to get there.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He added: “I’ve dealt with it, and the music was just one of many processes that repaired me as a person. The music started out quite vengeful and ended in a happy place, just being happy and privileged to make an album.”

‘Things People Want’ comes accompanied by a tripped video created by Dan W. Jacobs – who has worked with everyone from Metallica to Money.

Paul Draper’s upcoming UK tour dates are below.

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 14 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Friday 15 – Manchester, Gorilla

Saturday 16 – Glasgow, King Tuts

Thursday 21 – London, Scala

Friday 22 – Bristol, Thekla

Saturday 23 – Birmingham, Institute 2