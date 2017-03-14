Former Trump rival says Snoop Dogg’s new video could inspire an assassination attempt

Marco Rubio says the rapper's clip could cause a 'real problem'

Former Trump rival Marco Rubio has criticised Snoop Dogg for his latest music video, which sees the rapper pull a gun out on the US President.

Snoop unveiled the video yesterday (March 13), with Rubio – who ran against Trump during his bid to become the Republicans’ Presidential candidate – speaking to TMZ later that same day about the clip, saying that the rapper “shouldn’t have” made such a controversial video.

“We’ve had Presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is really something we should be very careful about,” Rubio said. “I think people could disagree on policy, but you gotta be very careful about that kind of thing. Because the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you can have a real problem. Not sure what Snoop was thinking, he should think about that a little bit.”

Speaking to Billboard about the offending video, Snoop said: “The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse Wellens, the director’s] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf**kers, they are clowns.”

He explained that he wrote the song over the BADBADNOTGOOD track after he heard it on his A&R manager’s iTunes. “I had never had a song like that, so when I got back to the studio, I started skimming through beats, and that particular beat just seemed on the same page to get me going, so I wrote the whole song,” he said.

Director Wellens explained that he first thought of the video concept after the shooting of Philando Castile. “When I originally wrote the idea of the video, the video of [Castile] getting shot came out online and it was causing riots. We just kind of wanted to bring the clowns out, because it’s clownery – it’s ridiculous what’s happening,” he explained.

Watch the video below: