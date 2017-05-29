Intalex's peers have been paying tribute to the late Manchester musician, who also made music under the name Trevino

The drum and bass producer Marcus Intalex has died.

Born and raised in Burnley, Intalex – whose real name was Marcus Kaye – co-founded the label Soul:r in 2000 with fellow producer S.T Files, who he also collaborated with under the name M.I.S.T. The label had residencies at London’s famous Fabric club – with one set forming a mix compilation that earned a full release, ‘FabricLive.35’, in 2007 – and Manchester’s Band On The Wall.

Intalex, who later settled and made music in Manchester, released his debut solo album ’21’ in 2011 on Soul:r, while he also created the moniker Trevino in the same year to release house and techno music.

Details on the cause of Intalex’s death are still unknown at this time, and he was slated to play a set at a Soul:tion party at London’s Pickle Factory last night (May 28). The venue’s Facebook account confirmed yesterday that the event had been cancelled.

Intalex’s fellow artists from the electronic music community have been paying tribute to his life and career, with Chase & Status writing “RIP Marcus Intalex. Such devastating news, another legend, one of Manchester’s greats taken too early”, while Friction mourned the late producer as “one of the greatest.”

See a selection of tributes to Intalex below.