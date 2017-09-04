Mariah Carey announces Christmas UK tour dates

All I want for Christmas is... Mariah

Mariah Carey has announced she will be playing a pair of Christmas shows in the UK this December.

The singer-songwriter, whose festive hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ has become a holiday season staple, will play Manchester Arena on December 10 and London’s The O2 Arena on December 11.

Carey has played Christmas shows in the US in the past, but this is the first time she’s brought them to the UK. Tickets go on sale this Saturday (September 8).

Over the years Carey has released two holiday albums: 1994’s ‘Merry Christmas’ and 2010’s ‘Merry Christmas II You’. In 2011, she recorded a “super festive” duet version of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ with Justin Bieber.

In May, Carey paid tribute to Martyn Hett, the popular content creator and Twitter personality who was among the 22 people killed in the Manchester terror attack.

Hett, 29, a PR executive and writer from Stockport, was known to be a huge fan of the ‘Always Be My Baby’ singer. His Twitter bio included the line: “My life peaked when I met Mariah Carey”, and he shared many posts about her over the years.

Carey also recorded a special video message for Hett’s funeral the following month.