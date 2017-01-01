Mariah Carey suffers lip-sync failure during New Year’s Eve performance

Carey stopped singing and paced the stage

Mariah Carey suffered a lip-sync failure during her New Year’s performance in Times Square.

Performing live on the ABC channel, the singer struggled to recover after the wrong song appeared to be played and she mouthed the wrong lyrics.

Carey then stopped singing and began pacing the stage, while encouraging fans to finish off the lyrics to ‘Emotions’ for her.

She told the crowd: “I’m trying to be a good sport here,” adding that she couldn’t hear what she was supposed to be singing.

In front of more than a million new year revellers, Carey said: “We didn’t have a check for this song… we’re missing some of the vocals, but it is what it is.” She added, “I’m just going to let the audience sing.” You can see the clip below.

Following the incident, Carey took to Twitter to make light of the situation. “Shit happens,” she wrote. “Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Last month, Mariah Carey directed her infamous “I don’t know her” line at Demi Lovato.

During a German TV interview well over a decade ago, Carey was asked about fellow pop singer Jennifer Lopez, with whom she is rumoured to have a long-running feud. “I don’t know her,” Carey replied matter-of-factly.

The line has since been embraced by fans as a classic example of “throwing shade”. It’s appeared on T-shirts, been turned into a long-running internet meme, and even had club nights named after it.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s chatshow Watch What Happens Live, Carey revived the line again when she was asked about Demi Lovato, who has called her treatment of Lopez “nasty”.

“I don’t know her either,” Carey replied. “And so I wouldn’t say anything to her. She should come up, introduce herself to me, say, ‘Here’s my opinion, what do you think about it?’ That’s how you handle shit, OK?”