Dick Clark Productions respond to Mariah Carey’s claim that her disastrous NYE performance was ‘sabotaged’

The singer produced an embarrassing live performance on 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' on December 31

Dick Clark Productions have hit back at Mariah Carey‘s claim that her live performance on the TV show New Year’s Rockin’ Eve was ‘sabotaged’, branding her management’s accusations as “defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

Carey was booked to perform on the annual New Year’s Eve programme, which airs in the US on ABC in the run-up to midnight on December 31. Taking to the outdoor stage at New York City’ Times Square, Carey appeared to initially lip-sync her way through the song ‘Emotions’ before giving up on the endeavour entirely as she paced the stage, encouraging the crowd to sing for her. Similar problems continued during the following performance of her 2005 song ‘We Belong Together’.

Despite Carey tweeting after the performance that “shit happens”, her representatives have since told Billboard that they believe that the New Year’s Rockin Eve producers “set her up to fail”, blaming technical difficulties for her disastrous performance. Dick Clark Productions have today (January 2) responded to that claim, vehemently dismissing the claim that they were out to ruin her performance.

“As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists,” Dick Clark Productions’ statement read. “To suggest that DCP, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.

“In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that [Dick Clark Productions] had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.”

Watch Carey’s NYE performance below.