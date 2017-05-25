Mariah Carey pays tribute to Manchester terror attack victim Martyn Hett

Hett, 29, was one of 22 people killed in Monday night's atrocity.

Mariah Carey has paid tribute to Martyn Hett, the popular Twitter personality who was killed in Monday night’s Manchester terror attack.

Hett, 29, a PR executive and writer from Stockport, was known to be a huge fan of the ‘Always Be My Baby’ singer. His Twitter bio included the line: “My life peaked when I met Mariah Carey”, and he shared many posts about her over the years.

Last March, Hett attended Carey’s concert at Manchester Arena, the venue hit by a terror attack following an Ariana Grande show on Monday night.

Sharing a picture of Hett wearing a Carey T-shirt on Instagram, the singer said she was “devastated” to hear of his death, and said: “We will cherish your memory forever.”

Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC 💔❤ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 24, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

Fellow singers Lorde and Olly Alexander from Years and Years have also paid tribute to Hett, who built a sizeable online following with viral videos such as his famous ‘Audrey Roberts Noise’ compilation, which poked affectionate fun at a sound made by Coronation Street actress Sue Nicholls.

Hett also delighted many with his good-humoured appearance on Couples Come Dine With Me, which he won with then-partner and close friend Russell Hayward, and his hilarious pictures of unappealing slimming meals, which also vent viral.

Monday night (May 22) saw an explosion at Grande’s Manchester Arena concert leave 22 people dead and 59 wounded. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber in a public foyer. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. The bomber has since been named and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ariana Grande’s management confirmed yesterday (May 24) that her tour has been cancelled up to June 5. It is not clear whether she will resume her European tour after that.

Us Weekly reports that the singer has returned to her home in Florida.

Several other gigs have been cancelled following the attack. See a list of all the concerts affected here.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.