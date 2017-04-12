Marika Hackman unveils live video for new single ‘My Lover Cindy’

'I wanted to let rip and lose control'

Marika Hackman has unveiled a new live video for new single ‘My Lover Cindy’. Check it out on NME first below.

The track is taken from her upcoming second album ‘I’m Not Your Man’. Following on from previous single ‘Boyfriend‘, ‘My Lover Cindy’ sees the Hackman wonder down a grungier, more direct and fearless avenue.

“I wanted to let rip and lose control,” she says of her new record. “That’s the kind of music I’ve always wanted to make. When I was younger I wasn’t looking at Joni Mitchell. I was looking at Nirvana thinking, ‘I wanna be like that!’”

Speaking of ‘My Lover Cindy’, Hackman says that the track deals with the fluidity of gender and how sex can be a “throwaway thing” which can lead to a “terror of falling out of love with people” and a distrust of your own emotions. “People find it easier now to identify as queer, lesbian or gay,” she says. “It feels more safe.”

The new album ‘I’m Not Your Man’ Marika Hackman’s upcoming tour dates are below. For tickets and information, visit here.

18 May – The Great Escape

29 May – Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

30 May – King Tut’s, Glasgow

31 May – Deaf Institute, Manchester

1 June – Heaven, London

14 July – Latitude Festival

3 Sept – End of the Road Festival