Marilyn Manson announces 2017 UK and European tour
The God Of Fuck cometh
Marilyn Manson has announced details of a UK and European tour for December 2017. Full dates and ticket details are below.
The ‘God Of Fuck’ recently revealed that he’d finished work on his new album, and that it would be called ‘Heaven Upside Down’ rather that ‘SAY10‘. Now, it’s been confirmed that the record will be released later this year via Loma Vista Recordings and Caroline International.
Manson will then be touring the UK and Europe in the winter – culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 19 May and will be available here.
NOVEMBER 2017
Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden
Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark
Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany
Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany
Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic
Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria
Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy
Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland
Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany
Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany
DECEMBER 2017
Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium
Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK
Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK
Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK
Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK
Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UKbley
The album was widely believed to be released on 14 February – however this was not the case. When NME approached a spokesman after the album failed to appear on Valentine’s Day, we were told that the album would be released in summer 2017.
As well as unveiling a short video for ‘Say10’ in which he ‘beheads Donald Trump‘, Manson has also revealed that the new album is ‘the last thing that people will expect‘.
“It is, I would say, the last thing people would expect after hearing ‘The Pale Emperor’,” he said. “Coming from the people who I’ve played it to, it’s a combination of ‘Antichrist Superstar’ and ‘Mechanical Animals’ in feeling.”