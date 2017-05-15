Marilyn Manson announces 2017 UK and European tour

The God Of Fuck cometh

Marilyn Manson has announced details of a UK and European tour for December 2017. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The ‘God Of Fuck’ recently revealed that he’d finished work on his new album, and that it would be called ‘Heaven Upside Down’ rather that ‘SAY10‘. Now, it’s been confirmed that the record will be released later this year via Loma Vista Recordings and Caroline International.

Manson will then be touring the UK and Europe in the winter – culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 19 May and will be available here.

NOVEMBER 2017

Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark

Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany

Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany

Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic

Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria

Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy

Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland

Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany

Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany

DECEMBER 2017

Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium

Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK

Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK

Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK

Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UKbley