Marilyn Manson on his bizarre experiences hanging out with Johnny Depp, Hunter S Thompson and Josh Homme

What advice did Manson have for Homme?

Marilyn Manson has spoken out about his surreal times spent hanging out with famous friends Johnny Depp, Hunter S Thompson and Josh Homme.

The metal veteran and self-proclaimed ‘God Of Fuck’ was speaking to Zane Lowe’s Beats1 radio show about life and the making of his new album, ‘Heaven Upside Down‘. The interview took place in one of Johnny Depp’s houses.

“I stayed here a lot of times when I was making ‘Sons of Anarchy’,” said Manson. “I don’t know why — I just needed to get away from myself because I wanted to take acting thing seriously. And it wasn’t really just coming here — but it is kind of better than my house but I had just bought a house and he said, ‘Well I would just give you this house.’

“And I said, ‘Well, you could of told me a week ago motherfucker. One week ago you could’ve told me but thanks.’ So now I have two houses, so that’s really awesome. Technically it still belongs to me.”

Manson also revealed an unusual attempt at public urination on Depp’s Walk Of Fame star in Hollywood, with the late literature and journalism icon, Hunter S Thompson.

“When he first got his main house, the big one that encompasses the entire street above, that’s when I first met Hunter S. Thompson and he was really upset about the ruckus that that Rodeo bar was making down below,” recalled Manson. “So he was like, ‘I wanna fucking shoot those motherfuckers,’ and he had that hand cannon with him. He’s like, ‘They’re not gonna know who it is!’ They will 100 percent exactly know where it came from.

“So then we proceeded to try to piss and/or sh*t upon Johnny’s Walk of Fame star that he had just gotten…Hunter, Johnny and me but the three of us could not muster up either shits or pisses so we ended up just coming back home.”

Teaming up with Depp, Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Manson also spoke out about an all-star jam session – resulting in him giving Homme some useful advice.

“There was a night, after the Super Bowl, Johnny was playing guitar and Joe Perry was playing guitar — I’m in a room with Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, playing guitar,” Homme continued. “And then Josh Homme is playing drums. And I’m trying to sing and I don’t even know what song we’re making, but Josh Homme was doing a very Queens Of The Stone Age sort of beat. It stopped and then I said, ‘Josh, I’m gonna tell you the same advice I told Dave Lombardo from Slayer: do not make beats that confuse strippers’.

“Because it’s not fair to them cos’ they have to work for a living. Don’t scare them.”

Hear the full Zane Lowe and Marilyn Manson Beats1 interview from 7pm tonight here.

Marilyn Manson releases his new album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ on October 6. He’ll also be touring the UK and Europe this winter, culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER 2017

Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark

Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany

Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany

Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic

Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria

Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy

Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland

Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany

Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany

DECEMBER 2017

Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium

Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK

Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK

Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK

Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK