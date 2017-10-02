Marilyn Manson cancels nine shows after being injured by falling stage prop

He was hospitalised on Saturday night.

Marilyn Manson has cancelled nine upcoming shows as he continues to recover after being injured by a falling stage prop over the weekend.

The shock rock icon was rushed to hospital in New York on Saturday night, after a pair of giant pistols fell on top of the singer during a show at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

According to some gig-goers, the singer had been attempting to climb the prop before they gave way and fell on top of him.

It’s now been announced that Manson will cancel all nine shows between an October 2 date in Boston and an October 14 appearance in Houston.

A representative for the singer has confirmed that he intends to reschedule the performances, but a specific date for the shows is yet to be announced.

“Marilyn Manson is being forced to cancel several of his October dates on his forthcoming US tour”, a statement confirmed.

“On Saturday night, the legendary performer suffered an injury on stage towards the end of his set at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom causing him to cut the show short. He was treated for the injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at home in Los Angeles.

“The shows from Boston, October 2 through Houston, October 14 will be rescheduled for a later date. Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow.”

Speaking at the time of the initial injury, a spokesperson said: ” Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital.”

Later this week, Manson will release his tenth studio album, ‘Heaven Upside Down’, on Loma Vista Recordings.

Describing the record, he told NME:“this record is important in the scheme of what needs to happen and not in the ‘I need to save the world’ or ‘I give a s**t about anything other than making fun of the musicians who can’t make this record’ [way], or making my own records in the past feel bad for themselves for not being this record. I had to really outdo myself.”

He’s also set to the UK in December as part of his European tour, taking in shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Wolverhampton, and Newport before concluding with a massive gig at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on Saturday December 9.