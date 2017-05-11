Marilyn Manson gives update on new album and changes the title

What happened to 'Say10'?

Marilyn Manson has confirmed that he’s finished work on his new album – which now has the title ‘Heaven Upside Down’.

The ‘God Of Fuck’s tenth studio album and follow-up to 2015’s ‘The Pale Emperor’ was originally believed to be called ‘Say10’ following a number of teasers from the metal veteran. Now, speaking to FabulousTV at the premiere of the new ‘King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword’ movie, Manson gave an update on the record.

“I just finished my new album, I’m going on tour in July,” said Manson. He added that “it’s called ‘Heaven Upside Down’,” before going on to answer awkward questions about pet peeves and MTV.

The album was widely believed to be released on 14 February – however this was not the case. When NME approached a spokesman after the album failed to appear on Valentine’s Day, we were told that the album would be released in summer 2017.

