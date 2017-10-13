Marilyn Manson explains recent “excruciating” injury by falling stage prop

Singer also rearranges previously cancelled shows

Marilyn Manson has rearranged his tour dates that were cancelled after he suffered an onstage injury and has explained the recent incident.

Last month, the shock-rocker was hospitalised after a stage prop fell on him during a gig in New York. He later cancelled nine shows as a result of the incident. Manson was performing at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC when a pair of giant pistols fell on top of him.

Speaking to Yahoo, Manson has now described what happened. “[The prop] started to fall and I tried to push back and I didn’t get out the way in time,” he said. “I’m not sure what I hit my head on, but it did fall onto my leg and break the fibula in two places. The pain was excruciating.”

Manson revealed that he had to have a plate and 10 screws put into his fibula and another screw in his ankle bone. He also stressed how his injuries could have been worse.

“It definitely could have crushed my skull and my ribs,” Manson said. “I have some minor bruising in that area, but it took six guys to pull it off of me. It was like wrestling a giant iron monster.”

“I think it was possibly the whole nature, God, whatever it might be — someone was trying to put a stop to things. If you believe in one thing, you gotta believe in the other power.”

“I don’t know if it was my excitement and disregard for being safe in the conventional sense — like I ever have been. You get me onstage and I just get so excited… The thing that pisses me off most is that I’m not onstage, because that’s where I should be. And with a cast on my leg, it’s hard to talk about the excitement of the tour. It got cut off right as I was about to put it into second gear. But I’ll be back there really shortly and it’s going to be as exciting as it was starting out.”

Manson has now rearranged his tour dates. You can see his updated live schedule below.

He’s also set to the UK in December as part of his European tour, taking in shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Wolverhampton, and Newport before concluding with a massive gig at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on Saturday December 9.

Marilyn Manson released his tenth studio album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ last week (October 6).

Describing the record, he told NME: “this record is important in the scheme of what needs to happen and not in the ‘I need to save the world’ or ‘I give a s**t about anything other than making fun of the musicians who can’t make this record’ [way], or making my own records in the past feel bad for themselves for not being this record. I had to really outdo myself.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Meanwhile, Manson has appeared on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. During the chat, Manson discusses what “ruined” his only encounter with David Bowie and how a fan tried to “bite me on the dick” during a recent show.

Marilyn Manson plays the following live dates:

November

5 – Devore, CA @ Ozzfest Meets Knotfest

12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall

14 – Stockhold, Sweden @ Annexet

15 – Elsinore, Denmark @ Hal 14

16 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

18 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Tipsport Arena

20 – Vienne, Austria @ Gasometer

22 – Turin, Italy @ Pala Alpitour

23 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

25 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom – UFO

27 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

28 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Klokgebouw

29 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

December

1 – Nancy, France @ Zenith

2 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

4 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo

5 – Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy

6 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall

8 – Newport, UK @ Newport Centre

9 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

January 2018

10 – Phoneix, AZ @ Van Buren

12-13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

20 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

24 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

26 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque

27 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

30 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center

31 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Myth

February 2018

2 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum

3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

6 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

9 – Buffalo, NY @ Rapids Theatre

11 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

12 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

13 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

15 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre

16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom